RscMe monitors changes of your heart rate. When your heart is not working properly (exceeding your maximum heart rate or dropping critically low), a text message with your name, location, and heart rate will be sent to your selected emergency contacts.
Apple Watch® checks your heart rate once every 10 minutes. When your heart rate is not within a healthy range, RscMe sends an emergency message.
When you experience symptoms of heart problems, you can immediately check your heart rate on your Apple Watch with the RscMe Apple Watch app.
Apple Watch can detect heart issues stemming from many situations, such as accidents. An emergency message includes your location to track you down.
Apple Watch monitors your heart rate every five seconds during workouts (running, walking, cycling, or other activity).
RscMe is an easy-to-configure application. You can set up the app within a few clicks on your iPhone®.
When you use the app, you allow us to access your health data, location and contacts. With this information, we can send emergency text messages with your name, location, and heart rate to selected contacts when your heart is not working properly. Because we respect your privacy, we do not store any of your personal data.
The app is available in English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, German, French, and Czech.
Once you set up the app on your iPhone, you will see your name, selected emergency contacts, and heart rate on the screen.
You will need to set up (Require after 4 hours) or turn off the passcode lock on your iPhone. According to Apple's requirements for working with health-related data, only when your iPhone is unlocked can we access your health data and monitor your heart rate.
After configuring the app on iPhone, install the app on your Apple Watch (via the iPhone’s Watch app).
When your heart is not working properly, a text message will be sent to your emergency contacts.
The emergency text message includes your name, location, and heart rate.
RscMe monitors your heart rate in the background. You do not have to open the app to use it. Your iPhone just needs to be connected to the Internet (Wi-Fi/mobile) in order to send an emergency message.