Get your heart under control

RscMe monitors changes of your heart rate. When your heart is not working properly (exceeding your maximum heart rate or dropping critically low), a text message with your name, location, and heart rate will be sent to your selected emergency contacts.

For older people living alone

Apple Watch® checks your heart rate once every 10 minutes. When your heart rate is not within a healthy range, RscMe sends an emergency message.

For people with heart diseases

When you experience symptoms of heart problems, you can immediately check your heart rate on your Apple Watch with the RscMe Apple Watch app.

For adrenaline and risk lovers

Apple Watch can detect heart issues stemming from many situations, such as accidents. An emergency message includes your location to track you down.

For safer workouts

Apple Watch monitors your heart rate every five seconds during workouts (running, walking, cycling, or other activity).

Easy setup

RscMe is an easy-to-configure application. You can set up the app within a few clicks on your iPhone®.

We do not store your personal data

When you use the app, you allow us to access your health data, location and contacts. With this information, we can send emergency text messages with your name, location, and heart rate to selected contacts when your heart is not working properly. Because we respect your privacy, we do not store any of your personal data.

Available in eight languages

The app is available in English, Chinese, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, German, French, and Czech.

Heart rate monitoring

Once you set up the app on your iPhone, you will see your name, selected emergency contacts, and heart rate on the screen.

Set up the passcode lock

You will need to set up (Require after 4 hours) or turn off the passcode lock on your iPhone. According to Apple's requirements for working with health-related data, only when your iPhone is unlocked can we access your health data and monitor your heart rate.

Works with Apple Watch's heart rate monitor

After configuring the app on iPhone, install the app on your Apple Watch (via the iPhone’s Watch app).

The emergency message

When your heart is not working properly, a text message will be sent to your emergency contacts.

Help when you need it

The emergency text message includes your name, location, and heart rate.

Works in the background

RscMe monitors your heart rate in the background. You do not have to open the app to use it. Your iPhone just needs to be connected to the Internet (Wi-Fi/mobile) in order to send an emergency message.

What others say

